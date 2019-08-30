Companies / Property

Tower Property Fund’s distributable earnings fall on higher costs

Company faced with lower rental hikes, higher costs and foreign exchange losses

30 August 2019 - 09:37 Nick Hedley
Tower Property Fund CEO Marc Edwards. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Tower Property Fund, which owns properties in SA and Croatia, said on Friday distributable earnings fell in the year to end-May as it grappled with lower rental hikes, higher costs and foreign exchange losses.

“The South African economy has experienced poor growth and institutional instability which has resulted in a sluggish economy forcing downward pressure on rentals,” the fund said.

“This has resulted in certain property sectors – mainly office and more recently retail – showing relatively flat or negative lease escalations, with increasing costs, across the sector resulting in rising vacancies.”

Earnings were also dented by property sales “at yields above our cost of funding”, the establishment of a Mauritian entity, and other initiatives aimed at “strengthening the company”.

Distributable earnings slumped 11.4% to R235m and distributions per share were down 7.3% to 74.2c.

Tower, which mainly holds retail and office properties and is led by CEO Marc Edwards, said net property income was expected to grow by 3.5% in SA and 1%-2% in Croatia on a like-for-like basis going forward.

“Distribution growth is expected as a result,” it said.

The group planned to keep its loan-to-value ratio below 35% while it develops and sells residential apartments at Cape Quarter.

It also may repurchase its owns shares with excess cash “should the opportunity arise”.

Tower said the past two years “have been the worst” in the sector’s history in SA, with distributions reducing in some instances by more than 50%.

“The period, however, represents a very small percentage of the period in which property has been a star performer in SA, so this must be viewed in context.”

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Tower Property Fund’s dividend slips 9.5%

The Cape-based property group's dividend slips 9.5% in the six months to November
Companies
6 months ago

Is Eastern Europe property still promising?

SA investors who took a bet on Eastern European real estate have been coining it, but growth appears to be slowing
Money & Investing
5 months ago

MAS Real Estate to buy assets in central and eastern Europe directly

MAS will develop its own presence in the European region and not rely on Prime Kapital
Companies
1 day ago

