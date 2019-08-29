Companies / Property ON THE SPOT ALISTAIR ANDERSON: Huge Fourways Mall is all set to excel BL PREMIUM

Accelerate Property Fund and its development partner Azrapart have spent five years expanding Fourways Mall into the largest shopping centre in Africa. Each entity owns 50% of the R9bn asset, which they say will be the centre of the burgeoning Fourways node. Accelerate’s COO, Andrew Costa, says the mall is set to excel as SA’s economy recovers.

How do you feel about the reopening of the Fourways Mall after all the delays?