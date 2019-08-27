Companies / Property Two shareholders say Safari’s board is preventing a takeover Comprop has offered an ex-dividend price of R5.90 a share BL PREMIUM

Two activist shareholders in Safari Investments, which owns shopping centres in Gauteng and Swakopmund, say the company's board and management must stop using delay tactics to prevent it from being taken over by Community Property Company (Comprop).

Unlisted group Comprop is trying to buy Safari for R1.8bn in cash but Safari's board has refused to discuss the offer with its shareholders.