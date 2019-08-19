Companies / Property Property values in Cape Town’s CBD ballooned in past two years The value of property has climbed nearly 40% to R42.860bn, as more large companies and startups embrace downtown BL PREMIUM

Cape Town's growing economy and well-managed CBD is helping the value of commercial property in the inner city climb at a rapid pace while other office precincts in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal struggle with high vacancies.

In the past two years, the value of property in the Cape Town CBD has risen nearly 40% from R30.6bn to about R42.9bn, as more large companies and startups embrace the area.