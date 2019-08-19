Property values in Cape Town’s CBD ballooned in past two years
The value of property has climbed nearly 40% to R42.860bn, as more large companies and startups embrace downtown
19 August 2019 - 17:14
Cape Town's growing economy and well-managed CBD is helping the value of commercial property in the inner city climb at a rapid pace while other office precincts in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal struggle with high vacancies.
In the past two years, the value of property in the Cape Town CBD has risen nearly 40% from R30.6bn to about R42.9bn, as more large companies and startups embrace the area.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.