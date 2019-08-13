Steinhoff considering disinvestments where ‘appropriate’
Amid a €9.09bn debt load, the embattled retailer said on Tuesday it is considering further disposals as it closes in on a refinancing deal
13 August 2019 - 12:07
Embattled global retailer Steinhoff International said on Tuesday that it is considering further disposal of its assets as it closes in on a long-term deal with creditors.
It also ruled out any additional effect on its finances from the second phase of a forensic investigation into accounting fraud, according to group CEO Louis du Preez, after asset writedowns from SA’s biggest corporate scandal topped €13bn (R221bn).
