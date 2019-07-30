Sirius Real Estate’s shareholders barely approve of new chair

In an unusual move, Sirius Real Estate’s shareholders voted heavily against the appointment of new chair Daniel Kitchen, as well as the landlord’s pay policy, at its annual general meeting on Monday.

The JSE-listed German business park owner, which counts Stanlib Asset Management and Coronation Fund Managers as major investors, said on Tuesday 42.4% of votes cast went against Kitchen’s appointment as a director. Sirius appointed Kitchen as nonexecutive chair in September 2018.

In late 2018, shareholders of electrical products company Ellies voted against the appointment of CEO Shaun Prithivirajh. But while 52.8% of votes cast at Ellies’s annual general meeting were against Prithivirajh’s appointment, the company said it would keep him on.

Meanwhile, at Sirius’s annual general meeting on Monday, 30.8% of votes cast went against the group’s remuneration policy — up from just 5.7% in 2018.

A quarter of votes went against a resolution authorising the company’s directors to allot equity.

“The board has been engaging with shareholders and proxy agencies in the lead up to the meeting and has a good understanding of the concerns of some of our major shareholders,” Sirius said.

“It is, however, the intention to extend the consultation process and report to shareholders in line with the requirements of the UK corporate governance code.”

The group invited shareholders to send their concerns in writing to the company secretary by August 12.

