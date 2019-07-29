Income from Hammerson’s flagship UK properties plunges amid Brexit fears

London-based landlord Hammerson, which listed on the JSE in 2016 and counts Coronation Fund Managers as a major investor, says income from its flagship retail properties in the UK fell sharply in the first half of 2019 as retailer tenants struggle amid Brexit uncertainties and a shift to online shopping.

“The UK retail landscape is undoubtedly challenging and traditional high street fashion is under pressure,” said David Atkins, CEO of Hammerson.

Net rental income from flagship UK properties fell 6.8% on a like-for-like basis in the first six months of the year.

“Tenant restructuring, in the form of CVAs [company voluntary arrangements] and administrations, has been the largest single factor reducing income,” Hammerson said.

CVAs are legal frameworks that allow struggling retailers to restructure their debt and costs, including through rental cuts and store closures.

In the interim period, 10 of Hammerson’s retailers launched CVAs or went into administration, the company said.

Hammerson said it is “largely protected from the immediate impact of a disorderly exit” of the UK from the EU, as it does not rely directly on imports and exports.

But it has increased stocks of replacement parts for its information technology systems and plant and machinery and has “reviewed security arrangements in case of any disorder”.

“The more significant impact is likely to be suffered by our tenants, particularly those who rely on imports and exports for their operations or those who employ EU nationals.”

Besides Brexit, retailers in the UK have also been grappling with a rapid shift to ecommerce.

Hammerson said it will keep its interim dividend unchanged at 11.1 pence a share. Total like-for-like net rental income edged 0.1% lower in the interim period.

Atkins said the company registered “a stronger performance in Ireland and France, alongside continued exceptional results from premium outlets which demonstrates the benefits of our diversified portfolio”.

“Our absolute priority remains to reduce debt,” he said.

The company earlier announced plans to sell assets worth £500m to help it cut debt. It is now “most of the way there”.

Hammerson said in a separate statement on Monday it had sold a major stake in Parisian mall Italie Deux for £423m.

“We will continue to pursue additional sales throughout 2019 and into 2020 to further strengthen our balance sheet,” Atkins said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za