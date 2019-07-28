Dipula play for SA Corporate Real Estate is likely to trump Emira offer
28 July 2019 - 18:44
Dipula Income Fund, a diversified SA invested property group, has made an offer to take over SA Corporate Real Estate in a deal worth R9bn. The proposed transaction is likely to trump an offer by premium offices owner Emira to SA Corporate.
Dipula said the merged entity will be better positioned to “withstand macroeconomic headwinds, be able to better leverage its position with suppliers and tenants and position itself as a consolidator rather than a target”.
