Covent Garden owner Capco pins its hopes on new UK cabinet
CEO Ian Hawksworth says Boris Johnson’s team has much London property experience
25 July 2019 - 19:28
Capital & Counties (Capco), owner of the iconic London asset Covent Garden, is counting on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to boost the company’s ambitious housing developments at Earl’s Court.
Following the release of financial results for the six months to June, CEO Ian Hawksworth said on Thursday that Johnson, a former London mayor, has surrounded himself with people who have experience in managing England’s capital and that they could improve the operating environment for large-scale real estate developers.
