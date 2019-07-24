Companies / Property

Centurion Mall becomes jewel in Redefine’s crown

24 July 2019 - 19:22 Alistair Anderson
Redefine CEO Andrew Konig. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Redefine CEO Andrew Konig. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Redefine Properties, SA’s second largest listed real estate company, has spent R1.06bn over the past three years to turn Centurion Mall into its flagship retail property and the dominant centre in the growing Centurion node.

The mall, which is worth R4.6bn, has been revamped and offers upside to the company which has a R92bn asset platform. It is Redefine’s largest retail asset at 130,000m², or as big as 18 rugby fields. 

The mall, which was built in 1983, was acquired by Redefine when the property group took over Fountainhead in 2015 beating out its rival Growthpoint Properties. Redefine COO David Rice said the mall was in a growing node for young professionals and that it had very little competition nearby.

“There are no other super regional centres in the area. You have to drive a good 30 minutes or more to other large malls which have opened in recent years. Centurion is a very exciting area because of the residential schemes and offices being developed there,” he said. 

There are 216 tenants at the mall, which includes two floors of shopping. Its anchors are Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Game, Dis-Chem and Checkers. As much as 117,800m² includes retail space and 12,200m² includes offices. The mall is 96% occupied and has an annual turnover of R2.54bn.

Food and entertainment retailers occupy almost 10% of the mall’s total sales area and more family entertainment is being added.

The redevelopment was spread over three phases and included an upgrade to the Checkers store. It was reduced from 14,000m² to 7,300m² and an H&M store was added at its entrance. Since the revamp, total monthly sales at Checkers have increased 10%. 

The lower ground floor mall area has been redesigned to incorporate a new food court anchored by O’Galito, Spur, Ocean Basket and Mochachos with Fortune Dragon opening in September. A Mugg & Bean and an Exclusive Books will be added. 

Nashil Chotoki, national asset manager for retail, said Redefine had realised soon after buying the mall that it was in need of a revamp. 

“People want malls to be more than just convenience. It’s not just about shopping, people by nature are social and consumer habits are changing resulting in a need to integrate their lives with a modern lifestyle. Similarly, people demand differentiation,” he said.

Centurion Mall has about 14.4-million visitors annually.

“The catchment area has an above-average purchasing power, including Pretoria which according to a report from the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program is the fastest-growing South African metro economy,” Chotoki said.

There are plans to build a bridge connection to the Centurion Gautrain station.

In May, Redefine declared dividend growth of 4% for the six months to February. Its management said similar growth for the full year to August was expected. The company’s share price is down 6.72% year to date at R9.02. 

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Billion Group plans to spend R6bn on property projects in 2018

These include the expansion of four existing shopping mall precincts to include residential and office units, and a casino and entertainment complex
Companies
1 year ago

Redefine dividends remain under pressure

Investors shouldn't expect dividend payouts to return to inflation-beating growth levels any time soon
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Growth in retail sales in May could steer SA away from recession

Retail sales saw surprising growth of 2.2% in May, higher than the 1.7% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg
Economy
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Redefine doubles energy savings in green push

Companies / Property

Offshore businesses reward Redefine Properties

Companies / Property

Sipho Pityana appointed chair at Redefine

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.