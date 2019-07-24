Centurion Mall becomes jewel in Redefine’s crown

Redefine Properties, SA’s second largest listed real estate company, has spent R1.06bn over the past three years to turn Centurion Mall into its flagship retail property and the dominant centre in the growing Centurion node.

The mall, which is worth R4.6bn, has been revamped and offers upside to the company which has a R92bn asset platform. It is Redefine’s largest retail asset at 130,000m², or as big as 18 rugby fields.

The mall, which was built in 1983, was acquired by Redefine when the property group took over Fountainhead in 2015 beating out its rival Growthpoint Properties. Redefine COO David Rice said the mall was in a growing node for young professionals and that it had very little competition nearby.

“There are no other super regional centres in the area. You have to drive a good 30 minutes or more to other large malls which have opened in recent years. Centurion is a very exciting area because of the residential schemes and offices being developed there,” he said.

There are 216 tenants at the mall, which includes two floors of shopping. Its anchors are Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Game, Dis-Chem and Checkers. As much as 117,800m² includes retail space and 12,200m² includes offices. The mall is 96% occupied and has an annual turnover of R2.54bn.

Food and entertainment retailers occupy almost 10% of the mall’s total sales area and more family entertainment is being added.

The redevelopment was spread over three phases and included an upgrade to the Checkers store. It was reduced from 14,000m² to 7,300m² and an H&M store was added at its entrance. Since the revamp, total monthly sales at Checkers have increased 10%.

The lower ground floor mall area has been redesigned to incorporate a new food court anchored by O’Galito, Spur, Ocean Basket and Mochachos with Fortune Dragon opening in September. A Mugg & Bean and an Exclusive Books will be added.

Nashil Chotoki, national asset manager for retail, said Redefine had realised soon after buying the mall that it was in need of a revamp.

“People want malls to be more than just convenience. It’s not just about shopping, people by nature are social and consumer habits are changing resulting in a need to integrate their lives with a modern lifestyle. Similarly, people demand differentiation,” he said.

Centurion Mall has about 14.4-million visitors annually.

“The catchment area has an above-average purchasing power, including Pretoria which according to a report from the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program is the fastest-growing South African metro economy,” Chotoki said.

There are plans to build a bridge connection to the Centurion Gautrain station.

In May, Redefine declared dividend growth of 4% for the six months to February. Its management said similar growth for the full year to August was expected. The company’s share price is down 6.72% year to date at R9.02.

