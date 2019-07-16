Property companies wait expectantly for rate-cutting cycle to start

An anticipated first interest rate cut in 18 months on Thursday would give listed property a boost, according to fund managers.

The listed property sector is trying to recover from 2018, its worst year in memory, when it suffered a total loss of 25.26%, including capital and dividend growth.

So far its recovery in 2019 has fallen short of the rest of the JSE, with the listed property index gaining 2.51% while the all share has added 10.08%.

But listed property could experience some joy if the monetary policy committee votes in favour of the first rate cut since March 2018. The possibility of a cut is high, with the Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Monday saying that if the US Federal Reserve cuts rates, SA’s Reserve Bank could cut rates by 75 basis points by January 2020.

A consensus among 19 analysts polled by Bloomberg has the Bank giving SA a 25 basis point cut, bringing the repo rate to 6.5%.

The head of listed property funds at Stanlib, Keillen Ndlovu, said an interest rate cut would have positive effects for listed property but some of these effects would have a time lag.

“It could help to boost consumer confidence and GDP growth over time. This will be good, especially for SA-focused real estate investment trusts (Reits) and more so for mall landlords,” he said.

Ndlovu said a rate cut “ will help to reduce funding costs for property companies. Lower funding costs will be a relief for Reits as they are struggling to achieve distribution growth.”

The average Reit in SA has fixed debt of between 70% and 80%, which means lower interest rates could still have a positive effect on their profit line.

“Since 20% to 30% of these companies’ debt is floating, a lower interest rate means they will see their interest expenses fall. They will then have more distributable income and be able to pay out more dividends,” Evan Robins, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group, said.

Robins said while the benefits of an interest rate cut for property companies could be overstated, bond yields should react favourably.

“We probably could do with 50 points or 75 points, but a cutting cycle should hold positives for listed property especially because of bond yield movements,” he said.

When interest rates fall, the price of bonds tends to rise, which can lead to a rerating in the prices of property companies. This is because property companies trace bond movements.

andersona@businesslive.co.za