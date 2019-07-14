MAS Real Estate seizes Romania opportunity

Naspers weighs on the local bourse on Friday, and during the week, despite US markets pushing to record highs amid Fed interest rate-cut optimism
Cheaper credit, cheaper petrol and safety issues have drivers heading for bigger, expensive SUVs — but young people may soon avoid cars altogether
GCR Ratings puts rating on negative outlook, citing concerns about the city’s cash crunch
It is unclear what former president will or will not say
Proposal may comprise capital injection and new financing
In June the Reserve Bank signalled its willingness to drop the repo rates, saying policy has not been as accommodative as it could have been, writes Sunita Menon
The African free agreement is the continent’s largest trade agreement. What is it and how can SA benefit?
World Bank tribunal orders government to pay $5.8bn in damages
British Formula One world champion loves winning on his home track
Launched by the UN refugee agencyin 2018, MADE51 links refugee artisans with social enterprises that help them create luxury products
JSE-listed MAS Real Estate's Romanian partner, PKM Developments, is behind the largest multi-use property development in that country’s history.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.