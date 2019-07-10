Emira wants to buy SA Corporate Real Estate

Consolidation in SA’s listed property sector is gathering momentum, with Emira Property Fund making a bid for struggling landlord SA Corporate Real Estate.

SA Corporate said in June that several suitors were keen on merging with, or acquiring, the company. Earlier in 2019, smaller companies Arrowhead Properties and Gemgrow Properties, which were founded by late property veteran Gerald Leissner, announced merger plans, while Safari Investments and Fairvest Property Holdings are also eyeing a tie-up.

Emira, which has a market capitalisation of R7.2bn, said on Wednesday it wanted to acquire SA Corporate, which the market values at R8.3bn, using its shares as consideration.

Emira said it planned to offer 0.25 of its shares for every issued SA Corporate share. That ratio implied a 23.2% premium based on the companies’ closing prices on June 6, it said.

"Despite the indicative proposal being made on June 7 and a number of approaches by Emira to SA Corporate … Emira has yet to receive a formal response … from the independent board of SA Corporate," it said.

Emira’s shares were 1.2% down at R13.73 shortly after the announcement.

Emira COO Ulana van Biljon said the landlords had synergies and "we feel that we can add value through this takeover".

"We have expressed our intention and will now wait for SA Corporate's board to respond," Van Biljon said. "We will present a clear strategy should our bid prove successful, explaining what we would do with the different businesses within SA Corporate."

Stanlib listed property head Keillen Ndlovu said a deal would be positive for the market.

"It helps to tidy up the sector and creates a fund with more scale and better liquidity," he said.

SA Corporate has seen a number of board changes in recent months, having lost its chair, former MD and financial director.

The company’s shares have been steadily declining amid its struggles to grow dividends and board changes.

