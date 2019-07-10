Companies / Property Emira aims to take over SA Corporate Real Estate Move by owner of premium offices shows that consolidation is gathering momentum in the listed real estate sector BL PREMIUM

Emira Property Fund, the owner of premium offices such as Bryanston’s Knightsbridge Manor and Hyde Park Lane, plans to buy out SA Corporate Real Estate in a deal that would create a group worth about R15.5bn, showing that consolidation is gathering momentum in the listed real estate sector.