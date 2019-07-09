Companies / Property

Arrowhead and Gemgrow move closer to merger

If the formal offer is successful, the new company will have a market capitalisation of more than R6.3bn

BL PREMIUM
09 July 2019 - 19:51 Alistair Anderson

Two companies that were started by the late Gerald Leissner, a respected real estate veteran who managed Anglo American’s property portfolio, are moving closer to a merger. 

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.