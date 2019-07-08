Vukile eyes chance to dominate Spanish market

Mall-owner Vukile Property Fund — which operates in Southern Africa, the UK and Spain — sees an opportunity to dominate the Spanish market.

The landlord, which entered Spain two years ago, said in a presentation on Monday that US private equity funds needed to return capital and sell their retail assets, providing it with an opportunity to grow in that market.

Due to negative sentiment towards the retail sector there is less competition for assets, it said.

This comes as Vukile considers offloading its stakes in JSE-listed landlords Gemgrow Properties and Atlantic Leaf Properties.

Vukile said it supports Gemgrow’s plans to merge with Arrowhead Properties, and that the deal will “make for an easier exit due to a relatively smaller percentage shareholding, greater scale and liquidity”.

A merger would reduce Vukile’s holding to 10%. It owns 7.5% of Gemgrow’s A shares and 28% of its B shares, giving it a 25.3% voting interest.

Vukile said Gemgrow is a noncore holding and it is “keen to find an exit”.

Meanwhile, it said while it has no concerns about Atlantic Leaf’s business and earnings outlook, it appears that the landlord will be “difficult to scale”.

Vukile will continue to work with Atlantic Leaf’s management “to find appropriate solutions and [a] potential exit for Vukile”.

The proceeds of a disposal will be used in Spain, it said.

Vukile said it has no immediate plans to sell its stake in Fairvest Property Holdings, but it will “continue to monitor total shareholder returns”.

The group also said the narrative of a “retail apocalypse” is “grossly exaggerated” and malls are not dying out amid a shift towards online shopping.

But change is happening fast and the fund will spend most of the next year developing a strategy “to manage and thrive in a world of disruption”.

