Hyprop expects to get R4bn from Africa sales as it tries to cut debt

Hyprop's shares have lost about a fifth of their value since Moody's downgraded it in February because of its debt structure

28 June 2019 - 11:44 Nick Hedley
Hyprop's Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyprop Investments, the owner of Rosebank Mall and Canal Walk, says it could fetch R4bn by selling its investments in the rest of Africa as it looks to settle its dollar-denominated debt.

Hyprop has taken a hit on its rest-of-Africa investment, having impaired that business by R1.1bn earlier in 2019. It is also grappling with a debt burden that ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service says is too high.

The landlord’s shares have lost about a fifth of their value since Moody’s downgraded it in February because of its debt structure.

Hyprop said on Friday that AttAfrica, in which it owns a 37.5% stake, had agreed to sell its interest in Ghana’s Achimota Retail Centre.

Hyprop said it would use the proceeds to settle a portion of its dollar-denominated debt. 

Group CEO Morne Wilken said in a presentation to shareholders another asset sale in the rest of Africa could be wrapped up within a month.

The next phase of the disposal process would focus on Nigeria’s Ikeja Mall, while the third phase would focus on the balance of the portfolio, with a targeted completion date of mid-2020.

The disposals would probably generate about R4bn in proceeds, Hyprop said.

Together with plans to "recycle" R2.4bn in assets in SA and elsewhere, that would probably reduce Hyprop’s loan-to-value ratio to the target of 35%. Moody’s says the landlord’s loan-to-value ratio is currently at 43%.

Group CFO Brett Till said reaching the 35% target "is not an insurmountable task".

As part of a broader debt restructuring, Hyprop recently replaced a $100m debt facility, on which it paid interest at about 5%, with a R1.4bn facility in SA.

Since the rand-denominated facility attracted an interest rate of about 8.8%, it would probably cost about R50m or R60m more to service, according to Wilken.

Wilken said Hyprop had earmarked assets to sell in SA and other regions as part of its "capital recycling" plans. The landlord would also consider swapping assets with other groups to improve its portfolio, he said.

Meanwhile, while Hyprop in 2018 canned a plan to separately list UK-based Hystead, which houses its European investments, Wilken said the company was "looking at some other avenues" for that business.

“We are quite excited about Eastern Europe," he said.

Hyprop’s recovery to take a year

New management team says it can get blue-chip mall owner to soar again in 12 months
Companies
1 month ago

Is Equites Property Fund still worth paying a premium for?

Equites might be more expensive than most property companies out there, but its prospects are far brighter
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Struggling Rebosis signs leases with government tenant

Reit’s share price climbs after announcement it has renewed contracts with the department of public works
Companies
1 month ago

