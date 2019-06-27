Companies / Property

SA Corporate’s ousted chair dies

27 June 2019 - 11:04 Staff Writer
Jeff Molobela. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Jeff Molobela. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

SA Corporate Real Estate’s former chair, Jeff Molobela, who was ousted from that position earlier in June, died on Thursday, the landlord said in a statement.

“The board of SA Corporate extends its sincere condolences to his family,” it said.

Molobela, an independent non-executive director of the group, was removed as chair by a majority of the company’s board earlier in June.

This came after only 55% of eligible votes at SA Corporate’s annual general meeting were in favour of Molobela retaining the position.

The company, whose shares have declined since February 2017 amid its struggles to grow dividends, has seen a number of board changes in recent months.

Former MD Rory Mackey and financial director Antoinette Basson unexpectedly resigned in May.

