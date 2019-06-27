Growthpoint’s 144 Oxford likely to be area’s last major development for years

Markets are closely monitoring the events leading up to the G20 summit amid uncertainty over the US and China burying the hatchet over trade
Unless Oprah Winfrey changes her mind, it is not clear who the breakout celebrity Democrat will be, writes Edward Luce
The subject of a probe, he is accused of mounting scores of illegitimate cases of medical negligence against health departments
The party’s deputy has accused the public protector of being in league with ‘rogue spies’ to undermine the president
Lebashe Investment Group will ensure continuity of the business with the retention of key management and promoting ‘quality journalism’
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to Japanese and other investors at the high-level meeting
The most critical sector is likely to be agriculture, and, paradoxically, experts believe this may mean moving back a developmental stage in order to move two steps forward
Spanish firefighters struggle to douse wildfires in Catalonia as parts of northern France are put on drought alert
'We want to apologise to the public and the SA fans for letting them down'
Size, strength and effortless comfort offered in the Mercedes-Benz GLS limousine-style SUV
