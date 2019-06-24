Safari cuts dividend as distributable earnings decline

Safari Investments, the owner of Mamelodi’s Denlyn mall that is considering a merger with Fairvest Property Holdings, has cut dividends to shareholders after its Namibian properties weighed on earnings in the year to end-March.

SA’s landlords have been struggling in recent reporting periods amid the country’s economic slowdown, which has dented demand for office space and taken its toll on retail tenants.

Last week, Accelerate Property Fund, which owns Gauteng’s Cedar Square shopping centre, said earnings fell in the year to end-March as it accepted lower rentals to fill space.

Safari said on Monday that while full-year revenue increased by 20% to R299.4m, distributable earnings declined 10.1% to R155.8m.

Distributions per share fell to 50c, from 68c the prior year.

In the previous year, distributable earnings included “antecedent dividends” arising from a share issuance, Safari said.

Earnings in the year to end-March had been dented by the underperformance of the Platz Am Meer shopping centre and a delay in the sale of residential units at that development in Swakopmund, Safari said.

At the same time, the tough retail environment in SA was placing pressure on rentals, the landlord said.

Safari said its development and relocation plans would ensure that it “will maintain its attractive portfolio growth”.

But it said “above-inflation increases in utility cost and financial market volatility are expected to continue”.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za