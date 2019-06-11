Companies / Property

Stor-Age raises dividends as its portfolio value swells

11 June 2019 - 09:24 Nick Hedley
Picture: STOR-AGE

Stor-Age Property REIT, which owns self-storage properties in SA and the UK, says it raised total dividends for the year to end-March by 9.05% to 106.68c a share, thanks to organic growth and a boost from acquisitions.

The landlord grew the value of its property portfolio by 56% to R6bn during the year, with rental income up 63.2% at R482.1m.

“The group’s strong trading performance was achieved in the face of a severely constrained SA economy with low GDP growth, and the continued economic uncertainty in the UK as a result of its protracted withdrawal from the EU,” Stor-Age said.

“This is testament to the resilient nature of our underlying product as well as our specialist sector focus and expertise, the latter a critical success factor.”

The group said it would pay a final dividend of 55.38c a share, a 9% increase. Together with the interim dividend of 51.30c per share, total dividends for the year were up 9.05% at 106.68c a share.

During the year, the company completed a development in Bryanston, Johannesburg, and closed four acquisitions.

An additional three properties were acquired in SA for future development, all three in prime, sought-after locations, Stor-Age said.

The group expects to grow dividends by 7% to 9% in the year to end-March 2020.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Stor-Age makes another UK acquisition

CEO Gavin Lucas says the group worries about Brexit but operates in an area that shows resilience to economic downturns
3 months ago

Stor-Age raises R585m, albeit at a discount to its share price

The proceeds of the capital raise will be used, in part, to acquire existing trading properties in the UK and fund new development sites in SA
2 months ago

Behind Sandton’s empty offices

The important commercial hub is feeling the pinch as buildings reflect companies’ downsizing trend
2 months ago

