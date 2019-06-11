Stor-Age raises dividends as its portfolio value swells

Stor-Age Property REIT, which owns self-storage properties in SA and the UK, says it raised total dividends for the year to end-March by 9.05% to 106.68c a share, thanks to organic growth and a boost from acquisitions.

The landlord grew the value of its property portfolio by 56% to R6bn during the year, with rental income up 63.2% at R482.1m.

“The group’s strong trading performance was achieved in the face of a severely constrained SA economy with low GDP growth, and the continued economic uncertainty in the UK as a result of its protracted withdrawal from the EU,” Stor-Age said.

“This is testament to the resilient nature of our underlying product as well as our specialist sector focus and expertise, the latter a critical success factor.”

The group said it would pay a final dividend of 55.38c a share, a 9% increase. Together with the interim dividend of 51.30c per share, total dividends for the year were up 9.05% at 106.68c a share.

During the year, the company completed a development in Bryanston, Johannesburg, and closed four acquisitions.

An additional three properties were acquired in SA for future development, all three in prime, sought-after locations, Stor-Age said.

The group expects to grow dividends by 7% to 9% in the year to end-March 2020.

