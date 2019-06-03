Companies / Property

Delta Property Fund forecasts lower earnings

Landlord blames drop on ongoing lease renewals

03 June 2019 - 08:11 Nick Hedley
Delta Property Fund CEO Sandile Nomvete. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Delta Property Fund CEO Sandile Nomvete. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Delta Property Fund expects earnings to fall again in the year to end-February 2020 due to pressure on rentals, the landlord said in its annual financial report on Monday.

“While ongoing lease renewals provide much-needed stability and certainty of income over a longer tenure, it does translate into short-term sacrifice in the form of negative reversions,” the group said.

Delta expects earnings to fall 8%-10% in the 2020 financial year.

In the year to end-February 2019, Delta’s distributable earnings declined to 73.84c a share from 97.24c previously.

The company said it will retain a quarter of its distributable earnings “to facilitate capital expenditure and working capital requirements in the business”.

As a result, it will pay a full-year distribution of 55.39c per share for financial year 2019, from 97.24c previously.

Net property income declined 9.7% in the year. The company said its property valuations decreased by R227m, partly because of the slow pace of lease renewals by the department of public works.

Meanwhile, Delta said the conclusion of SA’s national elections in May is expected to provide “much-needed political stability and improved business confidence within the economy”.

“We expect this transition to materialise within the next twelve months, whereby we envisage positive capital inflow and further stability to interest rates.”

The landlord, headed by Sandile Nomvete, said it plans to reduce its concentration risk within SA by exploring investment opportunities in other countries in Southern Africa.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Bringing the sheen back to Egoli’s inner city over two decades

Well-known property developer Gerald Olitzki says the perception that the inner city has not seen sizeable investment in recent years is not true, ...
Opinion
6 months ago

EDITORIAL: The pain is not over for listed property

Analyst forecasts dividend growth from the sector to be a paltry 2% over the next year amid continuing adverse conditions
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Delta Property Fund hopes to have turned a corner

Companies / Property

Delta Property Fund makes slow progress in securing state leases

Companies / Property

Failure to sign leases has cost the state R3bn over three years

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.