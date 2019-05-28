Fortress wants FSCA to probe asset managers who made allegations against group

The industrial and commuter retail landlord was responding to a report released by advisory firm PwC at the weekend, which said it was unable to find any evidence that the company’s governance had been inadequate in 2017 and 2018 but that there had been irregularities in the conduct of some of its longer-standing directors in the-run up to its 2009 listing, including former CEO Mark Stevens and current chair Iraj Abedian.

The report followed an independent investigation led by PwC that began at the end of November 2018, following a sell-off of more than R100bn in shares of Fortress, Resilient, Nepi Rockcastle and Greenbay (now called Lighthouse Capital).

Lockhart-Ross, who led a subcommittee created to co-operate with the investigation, said the report had been unable to find any wrongdoing at Fortress. He said the report may have highlighted irregularities that occurred years ago, but these had not led to a loss in value for shareholders. He said PwC had in each case found Fortress’s directors had not operated illegally or negligently, but rather had occasionally been involved in technical corporate governance breaches, which had since been rectified.

Stevens has been accused of benefiting unfairly from related party deals prior to the Fortress listing, including one where Madison Park, in which his private company MWS Investments owned a stake, sold 13 properties to Fortress. PwC said Fortress did not overpay, and over the long run the fund benefited from the sale, but Stevens also should have disclosed his conflict of interests.

Stevens who has departed as CEO said he was pleased that PwC had released its report.

Abedian was formerly chair of Pangbourne, a group bought by Capital Property Fund in 2011, which was later taken over by Fortress. He was accused of losing his independence as a director and not disclosing his direct interests with businesses with which Pangbourne did business. For example, Pangbourne lent money to Pan African General Equity Company (Page) to acquire its interest in Aspire. Abedian was a shareholder in Page.