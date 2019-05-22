Dipula lowers full-year dividend guidance on leasing troubles

Dipula Income Fund, a landlord that focuses largely on Gauteng, has lowered its forecast for dividend payments for the year to end-August partly because of weak lease renewal rates.

The group said on Wednesday it now expects its full-year dividend per share for A-shares and B-shares combined to decline by 5%. It previously expected unchanged dividends.

“The reduction in dividend growth compared to previous guidance is due to less-than-expected lease renewal rates, higher costs of leasing, longer lead times for new leases, tenants vacating space due to changing business models and the impact of the economic slowdown on tenants,” Dipula said.

The group’s dividend policy says A-shareholders are entitled to dividend growth of the lower of 5% or SA’s consumer price index, while B-shareholders receive the remaining net distributable earnings.

Dipula on Wednesday reported a 19% increase in distributable earnings for the six months to end-February, mainly thanks to recent acquisitions “and modest like-for-like growth”.

But dividends per combined share were flat compared to a year earlier, partly because new shares were issued to fund deals.

Vacancies in the group’s portfolio were reduced to 8% from 10.4% a year before, “mainly due to a reduction in office and industrial vacancies”.

Dipula, which is led by CEO Izak Petersen, said it is “optimistic about growth prospects in the medium term”.

SA is expected to see more political stability and policy certainty, which should boost business confidence, it said.

“Any positive growth in the economy will translate into expansion of the property sector, leading to improved rentals and take-up of vacant space.”

