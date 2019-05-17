Investec Australia Property Fund raises R1bn with ASX listing

Investec Australia Property Fund has raised A$102m (R1bn) by selling 76.9-million new units on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at A$1.32 apiece.

The fund said earlier in May it would seek a primary listing on the ASX, in addition to its primary listing on the JSE.

“The offer was very well received by both institutional and retail investors, closing oversubscribed,” Investec Australia Property Fund said in a statement on Friday.