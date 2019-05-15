Companies / Property

Spear Reit to hike its capital spending

The Western Cape specialised group will invest R400m in development projects in its 2020 financial year

15 May 2019 - 18:58 Alistair Anderson
Quintin Rossi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Quintin Rossi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spear Reit, which is the only Western Cape-focused property group listed on the JSE, will spend as much as R400m in the 2020 financial year, twice as much as it has in 2019, as the company focuses on competing with other mid-sized real estate companies.

The group has grown aggressively since being listed in late 2016 by South African commercial real estate veteran, Mike Flax.

Flax has since become chair while his understudy Quintin Rossi has become Spear’s CEO.

Rossi said Spear was on track to be “a meaningful mid-cap company” that owned R15bn worth of assets in the next five years and had a market capitalisation of about R9bn.  

“We will be able to call Spear Reit a success if we can say we grew from a company with R1.4bn in assets and a market cap of about R800m when we listed in November 2016 to a fund worth 10 times that in both aspects, in less than a decade,” he said.

Rossi said to achieve this the next step was to spend R400m in the financial year to February 2020, which was slightly more than 10% of its current R3.81bn asset base. 

Spear released results for the year to February 2019 on Wednesday, reporting dividend growth of  10.1% to 86.42c per share, in line with its earlier forecasts.

But it would only grow its dividend per share by 6%-8% in the year to February 2020.

“We believe that the 2019 financial year has been a success for us and that 2020 will also be a success. We may not reach double digit growth like we did in previous reporting periods but compared with our peers our forecast is strong,” said Rossi.

 

andersona@businesslive.co.za 

Spear Reit plans big investment in Paarden Eiland

The property fund wants to develop a R1.6bn mixed-use site in a well-established Western Cape industrial node
Companies
3 months ago

Spear: Sharply focused fund hits the spot

The company does not have a bias to any particular type of property asset but it only buys assets which are in the Western Cap
Companies
9 months ago

Spear targets dividend increase as Western Cape assets pay off

The property company revises forecast to as high as 79c following a strong performance in the six months to August
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Cape Town hotel activity surprises despite drought

Companies / Property

Spear Reit goes all-out in Cape Town

Money & Investing

Spear to pay less for Long St building

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.