WATCH: How illegal land invasions dented Calgro M3’s profits
Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan talks to Business Day TV to talk about its annual results
14 May 2019 - 05:58
Calgro M3 has taken a beating this past year, with net profit falling 98.9% over the period to R1.2m.
The group says it has been hit by several operational challenges and transactions, coupled with changes in accounting standards and illegal land invasions.
CEO Wikus Lategan joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year results.
