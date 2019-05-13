British investment New Frontier creates problems for Rebosis

Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib, said: “Rebosis was left with no option but to sell not only office assets, but some of its best retail assets as well, in order to solve debt and cash flow issues.”

Vukile Property Fund has made an offer to buy Mdantsane City Shopping Centre, Sunnypark Shopping Centre and Bloed Street Mall for R1.8bn.

Rebosis wants to reduce its loan-to-value ratio to below 40%, from 49.4% at the end of November.

Garreth Elston, chief investment officer at Reitway Global, said Rebosis had become “a forced seller of its good assets”.

“It helps them in the short run, but in the long term they are losing exposure to some of their best performing assets. But they have faced a storm of problems,” said Elston.

Ngebulana was unavailable for comment for Monday.

Rebosis said in a statement that it experienced delays in the planned disposals of its office portfolio. Getting tenants to renew long-term leases was taking longer than anticipated.

Some analysts have said that many of Rebosis’s problems were caused by its decision to buy its first investment in the UK in 2015 when it bought 62% of New Frontier for R1.18bn.

New Frontier’s assets have lost value in the wake of uncertainty over the UK’s planned exit from the EU. Some of the company’s tenants are also struggling to compete with online retail and are getting rental holidays and negative reversions.