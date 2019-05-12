Management team at Intu Properties is just more of the same, analysts say

Analysts have been critical of Intu Properties’ methods to turn around its fortunes, saying the company should have brought new blood into its management.

Intu — which was formed when Donald Gordon’s UK real estate group, Liberty International, split in 2010 — has made a number of investors impatient after underperforming in the past few years.

Shares in the group, which owns a portfolio of British and Spanish shopping malls, have fallen 66% over the past five years. Its UK portfolio is made up of 17 shopping centres, and in Spain it owns three, with plans to build a fourth. Its malls and developments are worth about £9.2bn but the value of these assets has been under strain.

In an attempt to bring momentum to the company, its board replaced long-standing CEO David Fischel with former CFO Matthew Roberts at the beginning of May and last week a new chief investment officer, Dushyant Sangar, was appointed. Sangar was formerly an operations manager at Intu.

In April, Barbara Gibbes was appointed as Intu’s interim CFO. Hers is the only external appointment.

Critics say Intu’s management should come up with fresh ideas, with Fischel having been in charge since 2001. Evan Robins, listed property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions boutique, said Fischel’s long tenure means Intu’s management has not been shaken up for years.

Peter Clark, a portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, said the changes in management are largely internal appointments and the management team still has its work cut out.

“It is hard to ignore the deep discounts in value in both Intu and competitor Hammerson’s share price. Sentiment is incredibly poor. However, the fundamentals are far from as dire as the share prices would imply,” he said.

“The management changes at Intu have all been internal promotions. The company needs some radical decision-making to move it forward out of its balance sheet mess, and I hope the new management is able to adjust their thinking. Time will tell,” Clark said.