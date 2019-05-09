Indluplace warns that 2019 dividends will fall by 20%

Indluplace Properties, which owns residential properties in SA’s major cities, says dividends to shareholders for the year to end-September 2019 will probably fall by a fifth.

“Conditions foreseen at the beginning of the financial year in October 2018 have turned out to be considerably worse than anticipated,” the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Thursday.

In the first half to end-March, Indluplace’s distributable income fell 22% to R120.5m.

“While vacancies have been kept largely under control, this has come at substantial costs in terms of low escalations and costly incentives,” the group said.

“Tenants are under increasing pressure with low salary increases and rising cost of living expenses.”

Vacancies rose to 8.5% at the end of March, from 6.3% a year before, because of far higher vacancies at the Highveld View complex.

This was blamed on “the reduction in employment at Eskom and the consequential nonrenewal of bulk residential contracts with contractors”.

While trading conditions would remain tough in the second half, the company said it expected a better performance thanks in part to “continued letting” at Highveld View.

Dividends per share for the year to end-September 2019 would probably fall by about 20%, it said.

