WATCH: Redefine ups interim distribution

Redefine Properties financial director Leon Kok speaks to Business Day TV about the group's financial performance during its first half

06 May 2019 - 18:19 Business Day TV
Redefine Properties raised its interim distribution to investors 4% to 49.19c per share.

Distributable income in the six months to end-February grew 4.8% to R2.7bn, versus 8.6% a year before.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) — which invests in SA, Poland, the UK and Australia — said its property portfolio was worth R92bn at the end of the period, a marginal increase.

Redefine said it expects to maintain its 4% distribution growth rate for the full 2019 financial year amid ongoing uncertainty.

For a closer look at the numbers and the company's prospects, Business Day TV spoke to Redefine Properties financial director Leon Kok.

Redefine ups interim distribution in tough conditions

The value of its property portfolio increased marginally to R92bn in the six months to end-February, boosted by its offshore investments
