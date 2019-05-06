Arrowhead says its investments in other property groups will not wreck its dividend growth

Arrowhead Properties, the diversified real estate group, says it is weathering the effects of weak performances from its investments in other property companies.

CEO Mark Kaplan said the company had warned in March that it expected its dividend per share for the year to September to fall 22% and that the announcement by subsidiary Indluplace that its dividend would drop by some 20% for its 2019 financial year, would only have a marginal effect on Arrowhead.

Arrowhead’s expected drop in dividend takes into account the effect of retailer Edcon’s rental-cut agreements with landlords and an operating environment which weakened further.

Arrowhead said it expected to declare a dividend per share of 56c for the year to September 2019, compared to 74.10c in the previous period.

Kaplan said Arrowhead’s direct property portfolio had continued to trade well, and in line with expectations, in a slow-growth economy.

Indluplace Properties, which invests in residential property and in which Arrowhead has a 60% interest, said this past Friday its dividend per share for the year to September was expected to be down by about 20% from the prior year, as compared to its previous guidance of a reduction of up to 10%.

Kaplan said this reduction in Indluplace’s guidance would have “a relatively small impact on Arrowhead’s previous distribution guidance”.

Regarding Rebosis, which has recorded an 87% drop in the share price over the past year, Arrowhead anticipated that its group dividend for the six months to March 2019, excluding any contribution from the company, would be about 27.8c a share. Arrowhead owns 16% in Rebosis.

Some of Rebosis retail assets have underperformed as has its investment in UK mall owner New Frontier Properties.

Rebosis, expected to release its interim financial results next week, has said it expects weak dividend performance to continue.

andersona@businesslive.co.za