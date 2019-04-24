RDI shares slump despite standstill agreement with lender

Shares in RDI Reit slumped 14.7% to R24.75 on Wednesday morning even as the landlord said it had reached a standstill agreement with a firm that finances four of its malls in the UK.

After the shopping centres were revalued by financier Aviva Commercial Finance, the lender’s loan-to-value ratio on this facility breached its covenants, RDI said earlier in April.

The parties had had until Tuesday to “cure the covenant breach, which would require a cash cure of approximately £9.4m or the addition of new collateral”, RDI said at the time.

But RDI said on Wednesday a standstill period, extending to October 11 2019, had been agreed to.

“Aviva has confirmed that it will not take any action to accelerate its security under the facility agreement.

“RDI and Aviva have agreed to progress a consensual sales process or restructuring of the facility during this standstill period,” RDI said.

The four shopping centres secured by the Aviva facility represented about 12% of RDI’s portfolio at last count.

