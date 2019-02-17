Resilient warns dividend will shrink due to weak economic conditions

Resilient, the company at the centre of the biggest sell-off in listed property shares in more than two decades, has blamed a weak local economy for its shrinking dividends.

Resilient, which owns local shopping centres and has interests in listed real estate securities with offshore exposure, warned its dividend will shrink for the second consecutive financial year.

“Economic conditions in SA remain challenging,” the company said.

Since listing in 2002, Resilient had managed to grow its dividend annually, often to a degree well beyond its peers. But this run was broken with restated financial results for the year to June 2018, in which its dividend per share fell 12.8%. This was because of the effects of removing the cross-holding with Fortress and restructuring its BEE trusts.

Resilient’s distribution is forecast to be 530c-550c per share for the 2019 financial year, it said in releasing half-year results to December. The total dividend for the year to June 2018 had been 565.44c per share.

Resilient and its sister property funds Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Lighthouse Capital lost more than R100bn of their market value in 2018 following a sell-off that had a knock-on effect on the rest of the listed real estate sector.