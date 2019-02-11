No relief for Resilient investors as probe drags on to mid-year

The regulator’s probe into allegations of share price manipulation and insider trading at the Resilient group of companies is set to continue for at least another six months, extending investor uncertainty about the true financial position of the companies in the group.

News of the investigation resulted in a huge sell-off of shares in Resilient and its related companies in 2018 and also weighed on the rest of the listed property sector, resulting in a loss of more than R120bn for investors.

