No relief for Resilient investors as probe drags on to mid-year

Regulator says probe into share price manipulation, insider trading to take another six months

11 February 2019 - 05:10 ALISTAIR ANDERSON
Picture: ISTOCK
The regulator’s probe into allegations of share price manipulation and insider trading at the Resilient group of companies is set to continue for at least  another six months, extending investor uncertainty about the true financial position of the companies in the group.

News of the investigation resulted in a huge sell-off of shares in Resilient and its related companies in 2018 and also weighed on the rest of the  listed property sector, resulting in a loss of more than R120bn for investors.

