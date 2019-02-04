Cape Town hotel activity surprises despite drought

The resilience of Cape Town’s hotel market has surprised experts who thought that 2018’s drought and water restrictions would have driven visitors to a host of other tourist destinations.

According to data released by STR Global, the Cape Town market ended 2018 with a 65% occupancy compared with 69.5% in 2017 and a decline of only 0.7% in rooms sold. The market was helped by good trade over the 2018 festive season, and one hotel consultant expects the 2019 holiday season to be a bumper period.

The drought’s effects turned out to be temporary and momentum returned, HTI Consulting CEO Wayne Troughton said on Monday. HTI is a consultancy that provides research and strategy services for the hotel and tourism industry in Africa and the Middle East.

Many Cape Town hotels were losing visitors in the first half of 2018 with the Western Cape’s government having warned that the city would reach day zero with taps running dry. This was forecast to occur in March and then again in April 2018. Day Zero did not occur and in October the city eased water restrictions.

Troughton said Cape Town has surprised positively and that he expected the hotel market to recover quickly this year.

“I am shocked. Considering the market conditions in 2018, such as new supply, the water crisis and announcement of day zero and challenging economic conditions, I would have expected a greater decline in the market, but it’s shown just how resilient it is,” Troughton said.

He said the recovery in demand was driven by a mix of sources, notably the return of film productions to the city.

“The stronger performance of the market towards the end of the year points towards the resilience of the Cape Town market.

“Considering the usually longer lead time for overseas tourist bookings, demand from this market was expected to be subdued but was not the case,” he said.

Discussions with Cape Town hoteliers indicated that the market recovery for the December period was driven by short lead time bookings, with tourists booking at the last minute, and a recovery in the film industry, according to Troughton.

The water crisis affected the five-star market most as travellers decided to go elsewhere rather than add to the crisis.

The three- and four-star markets were most affected by the addition of new supply.

Cape Town’s tourist season used to start around November, but big real-estate agencies say it now starts as early as September with many tourists visiting wine farms in spring.

Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear Reit, which owns the 15 on Orange hotel, Autograph Collection, said the recovery in the hotel industry was still slow and “no hotel shot the lights out over the festive season”.

“The hospitality sector as a whole needs to come to terms with a slow recovery. There has been a lot of new stock. Hoteliers are also let down by visa challenges given the department of home affairs policies. Airbnb offers competition, but it is unregulated. We as hoteliers have to pay various levies that Airbnb users don’t. There has also been a drop in consumer spending,” he said.

However, Rossi said 15 on Orange was now 100% booked thanks to the Mining Indaba this week.

