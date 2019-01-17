Partnership with CBRE opens way for property services group Excellerate to compete with larger rivals

Excellerate, which provides property management services for a third of SA’s shopping centres and a number of offshore companies, has created a joint venture with the world's largest provider in that field, CBRE.

This will enable it to access North Africa and the Middle East for the first time in a partnership that will generate $100m (R1.37bn) in revenue a year.

Excellerate Property Services CEO Marna van der Walt said the joint venture would help the SA group to compete with large property service providers like Broll across a wider spectrum of commercial property markets.

Van der Walt’s unit is a business within Excellerate Holdings. The unit has 345 retail centres under management.

“We have grown substantially in the past five years and will now get exposure to North Africa and the Middle East where there is growing demand for property management services especially for occupiers of buildings, that are of the same standard as that in SA, the UK and so on,” she said.

She said Excellerate was keen to do more work for listed companies in Africa, as it already managed Kenya’s I-Reit’s properties and could now do work for companies like Grit, which owns assets across Africa including in Morocco.

CBRE, with headquarters in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm based on its 2017 revenue of $14.2bn. It operates in 110 countries.