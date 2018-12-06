Companies / Property

JSE investors warm to EPP, Poland’s ‘strong operator’

The group has achieved a total return of 19% so far in 2018

06 December 2018 - 16:55 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

EPP, the Polish real-estate group in which SA-based Redefine Properties owns a 39% stake, has cemented itself as one of the standout property investments on the JSE so far in 2018. 

The company released strong financial results for the nine months to September on Thursday, making it an attractive investment for South Africans in 2018 so far, achieving a total return of 19% while the FTSE/JSE South African Listed Property Index has struggled, delivering a total return of -24%.

Some analysts have said investors are starting to warm to EPP as the company has successfully settled down after teething issues in 2016 and 2017. It has managed to broaden its investor base during this period.

"We like EPP. They are a strong operator in a a very strong market and they have improved their asset management this year. Polish growth is supported by factors in Poland itself as well as its neighbour, Germany," Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib, said. 

EPP which has a market capitalisation of about R15.2bn, grew its net property income 37% year-on-year to €102.2m, its results showed. This was as the company, which is invested in shopping centres and offices across eastern Europe's largest economy, continued to benefit from strong GDP as well as retail sales growth.

EPP is continuing in its strategy of disinvesting from offices so it can focus on being the largest owner of retail centres in Poland. It has a portfolio of 19 retail properties, six office buildings and two development sites in capital city Warsaw, with one under construction. 

CEO Hadley Dean said he was happy with the company's performance so far in 2018 and that earnings available for distribution per share were 8.75 euro cents, meaning that the company was on track to meet its stated guidance of 11.6c-11.8c per share for the full year to December.

This is while a number of other listed property funds on the JSE have had to slash their dividend forecasts due to weak economic growth. 

“Operationally the business continues to perform well, with like-for-like net rental income growth for the nine months of 4.2%,” said Dean.

He said EPP's retail centres had performed strongly in the reporting period as Poland's economy continued to thrive. Poland's economy was expected to grow 4.4% in 2018. 

Anchor Stockbrokers real-estate analyst Wynand Smit said EPP's results were in line with expectations but that the like-for-like rental income growth was "especially pleasing". 

EPP’s property portfolio exceeded €2bn (R31.97bn) in value at the end of September.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

EPP’s turnaround gains traction

The rand hedge property stock still appears to offer value despite a 45% share-price rebound
Money & Investing
2 months ago

EPP’s retail focus in Poland starts to pay off

Net property income grows 45% and net profit doubles to €79.4m after group switches from targeting offices
Companies
2 months ago

Double-digit growth in Echo Polska dividend

EPP is maintaining its guidance for full-year distributions, after reporting strong growth in income and profit for the first half
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
SA raises concern over Peugeot’s assembly plant ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Investor Coast2Coast’s forced sales reach 3% of ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Balwin launches rental business as fewer South ...
Companies / Property
4.
Steinhoff marks anniversary of delayed results ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Can Group Five bounce back from Ghana setback?
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

EPP’s turnaround gains traction
Money & Investing

EPP’s retail focus in Poland starts to pay off
Companies / Property

Double-digit growth in Echo Polska dividend
Companies / Property

WATCH: Stock pick — EPP
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.