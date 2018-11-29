Nepi Rockcastle sheds R9bn as Viceroy claims another hit

Nepi Rockcastle, one of the companies caught up in the share-trading scandal that engulfed the Resilient group of companies earlier in 2018, had another R9bn wiped off its value on Wednesday after Viceroy Research accused it of overstating its profit.

The company immediately dismissed the Viceroy report as "fiction", while one analyst said it was not credible.

Shares in Nepi, a listed property company with extensive investments in central and eastern Europe, fell 14% to close at R99, pushing its decline in 2018 to more than 50%.

Viceroy, which burst onto the scene late in 2017 when it published a report on Steinhoff International in the wake of that company’s admission to massive accounting irregularities, said Nepi’s Romanian subsidiaries had recorded a pretax loss of about €41m in 2017, and not the €284.8m profit reported by the company, leading to a discrepancy of about €325m.

Romania accounts for about 57% of the group’s net rental and related income.

This "suggests company earnings figures are massively overstated for at least the last three years", says Viceroy, which itself has courted controversy after releasing a critical report that led to a selloff in Capitec shares.