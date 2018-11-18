SA group Stonewood invests in US long-stay hotels

Another South African property company is making an investment in the US worth more than R1bn, using an American partner as that country’s economy continues its strong run and infrastructure spending plans kick into gear.

Privately-owned property investment and development company, Stonewood Alchemy Real Estate has acquired, together with its US partner and South African investors, 16 “extended stay type” American hotels in Texas and Oklahoma.

Stonewood was founded in Guernsey in 2011 to provide global investment opportunities primarily to high net worth families who wished to invest alongside Stonewood.

Eldon Beinart, a director at Stonewood said the investment deal was worth R1.2bn ($85m), and included the rights to build five additional hotels.

“This transaction augments our current American portfolio, which includes investments in the post-acute healthcare, memory care and assisted living sectors,” he said.