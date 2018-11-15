Lucas Radebe signs on as brand ambassador for Jawitz Properties

"I've lived in Soweto, Bophuthatswana and Yorkshire and I've realised that when I felt at home, I felt more fulfilled and able to achieve my goals," the former captain of SA's national football team and Leeds United, Lucas Radebe, said at an event held by Jawitz Properties on Thursday.

The estate agency announced Radebe as its brand ambassador, which is part of its first re-branding in 14 years, CEO Herschel Jawitz said.

The company, which turns 50 in 2019, is trying to attract a wider demographic of customer and compete with new online and technology portal-driven companies for the business of young home buyers.

"We believe Lucas will be a strong brand ambassador for us. He remains a popular South African with a fascinating life story and someone who is committed to the country's future," Jawitz said.

Part of the campaign involves South Africans explaining "what a home was and is" to them. Radebe said he may have grown up in a small, poor family as one of 10 children but he always felt at home in Soweto.

"I think it is important to know where you come from and to work with what you have. I was lucky to get certain opportunities that I took in my life and which helped me be successful. I'm looking at life beyond football now though. A career in football can only last so long and take you so far. I hope that working hard and having a positive personality can help me become a great example to my community and other communities," Radebe said.

