Companies / Property

Intu shares fall after reports that House of Fraser will close some stores

The Guardian reported the tenant would close its stores at certain shopping malls in the UK

15 November 2018 - 14:50 Robert Laing
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Intu’s share price fell 6.3% to R33.75 on Thursday following reports in UK newspapers that a major tenant, House of Fraser, was closing down at four of its malls.

The Guardian reported House of Fraser would close its stores at Intu’s shopping malls in Nottingham, Norwich, Newcastle’s Metro Centre and the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex.

House of Fraser was acquired in August by UK retail tycoon Mike Ashley who told the BBC the department store chain’s woes were due to “greedy landlords”.

“We had multiple meetings with Intu but we were no further forward after 14 weeks. Unfortunately, these stores now face closing in the new year,” Ashley told the Guardian.

“Intu said the closures represent about £4.3m of its rental income and 526,000 square feet of retail space and said it was ‘enthusiastic about the opportunity to re-engineer and re-let this underperforming space to new and exciting alternatives’,” The Guardian reported.

Intu warned in trading update issued on October 23 that the “write-off of balances relating to House of Fraser and Coast” had prompted it to lower its expected rental growth to about zero from 1.5%.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Takeover consortium gets extension in its pursuit of Intu

The consortium has until the middle of November to make a firm offer for JSE-listed Intu Properties
Companies
15 days ago

Atlantic Leaf Properties: Catching the attention of more investors

The company is starting to appear on the radar of investors looking for a smaller-cap real-estate play with solid growth prospects
Companies
16 days ago

Intu Properties ripe for a takeover, fund managers say

Tough operating environment for UK retailers weighs on shopping mall owner
Companies
22 days ago

British high street shops closing at record rates

PwC says the hardest hit retail categories are fashion stores and electrical outlets, both of which have seen a shift to online spending
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Behind Adrian Gore’s ‘behavioural bank’ concept ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank’s IT revamp puts more than 500 jobs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery unveils plans for its bank
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths to return to profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Discovery’s highly anticipated bank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Intu Properties ripe for a takeover, fund managers say
Companies / Property

Consortium raises its offer for Intu by 5%
Companies / Property

WATCH: Stock pick — Intu Properties
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.