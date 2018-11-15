Intu shares fall after reports that House of Fraser will close some stores

Intu’s share price fell 6.3% to R33.75 on Thursday following reports in UK newspapers that a major tenant, House of Fraser, was closing down at four of its malls.

The Guardian reported House of Fraser would close its stores at Intu’s shopping malls in Nottingham, Norwich, Newcastle’s Metro Centre and the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex.

House of Fraser was acquired in August by UK retail tycoon Mike Ashley who told the BBC the department store chain’s woes were due to “greedy landlords”.