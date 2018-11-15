Companies / Property

Fortress committee cans forensic probe into the group

A specially appointed committee to look at possible insider trading within the Resilient group is called neither practical nor feasible

15 November 2018 - 18:42 Alistair Anderson
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

After weeks of waiting, the special ad hoc committee created in September to respond to calls for a full forensic investigation into industrial and retail fund Fortress, has spoken.

The committee said such an investigation was neither practical nor feasible.

Ten of SA’s largest investment managers sent a letter to the boards of the Resilient group of companies, including Fortress’s board in August. They want an independent investigation led by one of the big four accounting firms to probe numerous allegations around the Resilient group, which includes Resilient, Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Greenbay.

These include suggestions that there has been insider trading within its companies and that their stock may have been manipulated.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has been investigating allegations against the four companies since March, studying trades around the shares and reporting about the companies. It has given no indication of when it will release its results.

“Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens) on September 6 2018 regarding a request from several institutional investors (the signatories) for an independent investigation into allegations relating to the company, its directors and shareholders (the request).

“A special ad hoc sub-committee of the board of directors, comprising three independent non-executive directors, was constituted to consider the issues raised in the request (the sub-committee),” the authority said.

“The sub-committee has since engaged with all of the signatories, other than one who did not require it, and with other investors, the company’s attorneys, auditors, sponsors and the relevant regulators. The sub-committee has communicated to the signatories that, while the request for a joint, all-encompassing investigation is not practicable or feasible, the sub-committee is reviewing the documentation and information available to it in order to investigate the allegations relating to all the major issues of common concern raised by the signatories during the engagements.” 

The sub-committee said it has received advice from PwC in accordance with the defined scope of its investigation. It also said it would be able to provide, at least, an interim update on its  investigation to shareholders at a Fortress pre-close webcast to  be held on December 4 2018.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Institutions keep calm and buy into Fortress despite probe

Some financial institutions are buying shares in the very companies they demanded be probed
Companies
27 days ago

Nepi Rockcastle rejects call by 10 of SA’s largest financial institutions for probe

Ten institutions unable to clarify what they want to have investigated, says CEO as company awaits report from watchdog
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Behind Adrian Gore’s ‘behavioural bank’ concept ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank’s IT revamp puts more than 500 jobs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery unveils plans for its bank
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths to return to profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Discovery’s highly anticipated bank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Fortress vows to respond to calls for an independent investigation soon
Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle rejects call by 10 of SA’s largest financial institutions for ...
Companies / Property

Annus horribilis for property as the fallout from Resilient stable continues to ...
Companies / Property

Rebound for listed property a possibility in 2019
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.