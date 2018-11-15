Fortress committee cans forensic probe into the group

After weeks of waiting, the special ad hoc committee created in September to respond to calls for a full forensic investigation into industrial and retail fund Fortress, has spoken.

The committee said such an investigation was neither practical nor feasible.

Ten of SA’s largest investment managers sent a letter to the boards of the Resilient group of companies, including Fortress’s board in August. They want an independent investigation led by one of the big four accounting firms to probe numerous allegations around the Resilient group, which includes Resilient, Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Greenbay.

These include suggestions that there has been insider trading within its companies and that their stock may have been manipulated.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has been investigating allegations against the four companies since March, studying trades around the shares and reporting about the companies. It has given no indication of when it will release its results.

“Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens) on September 6 2018 regarding a request from several institutional investors (the signatories) for an independent investigation into allegations relating to the company, its directors and shareholders (the request).

“A special ad hoc sub-committee of the board of directors, comprising three independent non-executive directors, was constituted to consider the issues raised in the request (the sub-committee),” the authority said.

“The sub-committee has since engaged with all of the signatories, other than one who did not require it, and with other investors, the company’s attorneys, auditors, sponsors and the relevant regulators. The sub-committee has communicated to the signatories that, while the request for a joint, all-encompassing investigation is not practicable or feasible, the sub-committee is reviewing the documentation and information available to it in order to investigate the allegations relating to all the major issues of common concern raised by the signatories during the engagements.”

The sub-committee said it has received advice from PwC in accordance with the defined scope of its investigation. It also said it would be able to provide, at least, an interim update on its investigation to shareholders at a Fortress pre-close webcast to be held on December 4 2018.

