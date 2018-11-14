Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: Acquisitions boost Indluplace’s FY revenue

14 November 2018 - 20:40
Residential-focused Indluplace is concerned about SA's weak economy, as are many property groups. Picture: SUPPLIED
Residential-focused Indluplace is concerned about SA's weak economy, as are many property groups. Picture: SUPPLIED

Indluplace released its annual results today. Recording a 64% surge in revenue - fuelled by contributions from its recent acquisitions. But the tough economic environment continued to weigh on the group. Translating into an unchanged dividend for the period - at just over 97 cents. It's Financial Director, Terry Kaplan spoke to Business Day TV to unpack its numbers in more detail.

Indluplace concerned results will not improve in short term

Indluplace releases disappointing results for the year to September, reporting flat dividend growth
