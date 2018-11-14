News Leader
WATCH: Acquisitions boost Indluplace’s FY revenue
14 November 2018 - 20:40
Indluplace released its annual results today. Recording a 64% surge in revenue - fuelled by contributions from its recent acquisitions. But the tough economic environment continued to weigh on the group. Translating into an unchanged dividend for the period - at just over 97 cents. It's Financial Director, Terry Kaplan spoke to Business Day TV to unpack its numbers in more detail.
