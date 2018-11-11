Former Texton CEO launches bid to regain control of company

Since his departure Texton has disappointed the market. Vunani's share price enjoyed nine years of year-on-year growth, reaching R12.15 a share at the time of the takeover. On Friday Texton’s share price dropped 3.11% to close at R4.36.

Its management has been erratic since Kane left. De Rauville was replaced as CEO by banker Nic Morris, who was in turn replaced by Nosiphiwo Balfour. Balfour resigned unexpectedly in September.

Initially, De Rauville and her consortium including Legh and Van Heerden, took over Texton intent on changing it from a company solely invested in SA to one with UK and SA investments. De Rauville is no longer a director of the fund.

Many shareholders have also been upset that Texton was externally managed for so long. They have argued that the external manager destroyed value while collecting fees. The external management company was internalised in 2017 at a cost of R180m, rewarding De Rauville and her partners.

About 41% of Texton’s assets by value are in the UK and 59.3% in SA. Some critics have said they felt the external management company’s interests were not fully aligned with those of Texton’s shareholders, which is why the management was brought in-house.

Chief investment officer at Bridge Fund Managers, Ian Anderson, said Texton had been an example of value destruction for pensioners’ money. “We disposed of our investment in Texton some time back because of the company’s ever-shifting strategy. The original strategy under CEO Rob Kane was focused, but after he left there has been very little focus at the company.

“The foray into the UK has not been successful and the local portfolio is now also under pressure. Add to that payments made to management teams or consortiums that destroyed shareholder value and you’ve got a recipe for one of the worst property investments in the past decade. All in all it’s been a very poor advert for the asset class and one from which other management teams can hopefully learn a few lessons,” he said.

A number of shareholders have said off the record that they will accept the takeover plan and are waiting for Kane to garner enough support.

