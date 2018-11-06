Sandton City fully let for the first time in 45 years

Sandton City, which has more than 300 tenants, had also managed to attract “first to the country brands" such as Christian Dior Cosmetics, Tod’s, House of Samsonite, Camicissima and Coach, beating competitors such as Mall of Africa and Fourways Mall.

She said it was notable that some of the space was filled with temporary or pop-up shops, but “nevertheless a full centre makes for a better shopping environment, and at least they are able to collect rent on those temporary stores”.

“Shopping malls do normally run at a small vacancy even in good times in order to take advantage of opportunities or to allow for tenant churn,” she said.

Amelia Beattie, the CEO of L2D, which owns 24.98% of the mall, said Sandton’s tenant mix had been improved tremendously over the past two years, as had the ease of doing shopping, which had kept many customers loyal to the centre.

“In this environment we are trying to gain returns wherever we can and it’s working in our favour that there is no vacancy at Sandton City, as the trading density here is actually beating other superregional centres,” she said.

Sandton City is expecting trading density growth to be better this festive season than in 2017, she said.

Head of listed property funds at Stanlib, Keillen Ndlovu, said Sandton City “remained the premium address for any major retailer who needs market presence in SA”.

“It’s well located, with the Gautrain right next to it and it’s supported by a huge catchment area, as well as a growing number of office and residential buildings in the node,” he said.

Analysts generally say that online shopping remains a fraction of retail in SA, so it is not a huge threat to Sandton City’s future yet.

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck said online retail only accounted for 1.4 % of total retail sales in SA.

andersona@businesslive.co.za