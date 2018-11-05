WATCH: Redefine Properties maintains full-year dividend growth

Listed real-estate investment trust (Reit) Redefine Properties released its full-year results on Monday reporting a 5.5% increase in total distributions. Net asset value per share was up a similar margin at 5.9%, while distributable income rose 8.9%, largely driven by international property investments.

However, the group generates most of its rental income from its domestic portfolio and has highlighted that they expect another difficult year on both the global and local fronts.

Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König spoke to Business Day TV for some perspective on the current numbers and how they set the company up for the challenge ahead.