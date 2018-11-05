Companies / Property

Redefine Properties maintains full-year dividend growth in line with forecast

Growth is expected to remain tepid, with a souring global outlook compounding reluctance at home to make tough policy decisions ahead of elections

05 November 2018 - 09:56 ANDRIES MAHLANGU
Galaxy Mall in Szczecin, Poland. Redefine’s international properties account for just over a fifth of its total portfolio. Picture: SUPPLIED
Galaxy Mall in Szczecin, Poland. Redefine's international properties account for just over a fifth of its total portfolio. Picture: SUPPLIED

Redefine Properties, one of SA’s largest real estate investment trusts (reits) with a portfolio of R91.3bn, has reported a 5.5% increase in full-year distribution, which was in the middle of its guidance range.

Total distributions rose to 97.1c per share in the year to end-August, from 92c in the matching period a year ago, the company said on Monday.

Distributable income rose 8.2% to R5.22bn, of which the international property investments contributed 24%.

Total growth in distributions for 2019 is expected to between 4% and 5%, reflecting an outlook for tepid economic growth, according to Redefine.

The company generates the bulk of rental income from its local portfolio, which was worth R72.4bn in the review period. The local portfolio is spread across retail, office and industrial properties.

Its international real estate investments, valued at R18.9bn, represented 20.7% of total property assets.

“Financial [markets] volatility is likely to continue for the foreseeable future as the US-led trade and geopolitical tensions flare up on an ongoing basis,” the company said.

“Apart from a less supportive global backdrop, there are concerns that decisive [local] economic policy interventions will only be taken after next year’s general elections.

“The result is that the domestic economic outlook and general confidence remain uninspiring, translating into continued weak domestic property fundamentals.”

Property portfolio revenue rose to R8.13bn, from R7.77bn a year before. The property portfolio contributed 96.3% of total revenue, with the remaining 3.7% arising from investment income.

Vacancies were relatively stable at 4.5% during the period, from 4.6% a year ago.

The value of the group property portfolio rose by R2.6bn, which the company attributed to the contribution from properties that had been redeveloped in recent years, according to the results statement.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

