Newly listed Exemplar declares maiden dividend

Exemplar, the rural retail real estate company that listed in June, has declared a maiden dividend of 19.10c per share for the three months to August, rewarding its initial investors.

The McCormick Group, a well-known rural real estate developer, listed Exemplar with assets of about R5.1bn.

Exemplar is run by CEO Jason McCormick, whose family’s company has been a developer in SA for about 35 years, creating and managing rural and semi-urban retail centres.

The fund’s properties were all developed by its biggest shareholder, McCormick Property Development (MPD).

McCormick said MPD continued to develop a significant pipeline of greenfields projects which, if disposed of by MPD, would be offered to Exemplar on a right-of-first-refusal basis.