Consortium raises its offer for Intu by 5%

Share in JSE-listed UK shopping mall owner Intu are likely to jump about 21% to about R40 when the JSE opens on Friday on the news that a consortium wanting to take it private has raised its offer.

Intu issued a statement on Friday morning saying the “indicative offer” from the Peel Group, the Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group had been raised to £2.15 from £2.05 per share, an increase of 5%.

At Friday morning’s exchange rate of R18.74/£, this equates to about R40.30.

Intu’s share price jumped 23.5% on October 5 on the news it had a new suitor after getting jilted by Hammerson in April.