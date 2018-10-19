Companies / Property

Consortium raises its offer for Intu by 5%

Shares in the UK shopping mall owner are likely to increase when the JSE opens on Friday

19 October 2018 - 08:57 Robert Laing
The different levels of a new Debenhams department store are seen at Intu Properties' Watford shopping centre Britain September 24 2018. REUTERS/ PETER NICHOLLS
The different levels of a new Debenhams department store are seen at Intu Properties' Watford shopping centre Britain September 24 2018. REUTERS/ PETER NICHOLLS

Share in JSE-listed UK shopping mall owner Intu are likely to jump about 21% to about R40 when the JSE opens on Friday on the news that a consortium wanting to take it private has raised its offer.

Intu issued a statement on Friday morning saying the “indicative offer” from the Peel Group, the Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group had been raised to £2.15 from £2.05 per share, an increase of 5%.

At Friday morning’s exchange rate of R18.74/£, this equates to about R40.30.

Intu’s share price jumped 23.5% on October 5 on the news it had a new suitor after getting jilted by Hammerson in April.

Image: Iress

Friday morning’s statement said the consortium’s cash offer was about 210.4p since there was a clause saying the £2.15 included dividends, and Intu is paying a 4.6p interim dividend.

“In order to advance discussions regarding the possible announcement of a firm offer, the independent committee has resolved to grant the consortium access to certain due diligence materials. A further announcement will be made when appropriate,” Intu said.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Tower Property Fund’s residential conversion gathers pace

The conversion of part of the Cape Quarter in the De Waterkant retail development to 70 apartments will attract the highest prices in Cape Town, it ...
Companies
2 days ago

Capital & Regional discloses new share issuance, and plunges almost 20%

The scrip dividend shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the company's existing issued ordinary shares, meaning there will be no special ...
Companies
3 days ago

Market not that impressed with upbeat Pick n Pay

Investors have become too jittery about the grim conditions in which the retailer and its rivals are trading
Companies
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Business rescue battle puts future of Guptas’ ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Deloitte treads carefully after implosion of ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Future of Guptas’ Shiva under threat
Companies / Mining
4.
Sasol cuts its production target
Companies / Energy
5.
Mobile network operators heed call to roll over ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.